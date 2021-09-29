Slidell man arrested in Alexandria on traffic, marijuana charges
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - The RADE Highway Interdiction Team arrested a Slidell man on September 24 on several charges after a traffic stop on I-49, north of Alexandria.
Joshua Edward Dauzat, 41, was charged with improper lane use, no driver’s license and distribution of CDS > 28 grams.
Deputies initially stopped Dauzat for a traffic violation of improper lane use on Airbase Road. Dauzat admitted to them that he didn’t have a valid license with him.
The deputies also smelled a strong scent of marijuana and deployed their narcotics detection K-9 “Beny” who indicated a positive alert to the rear trunk area of the vehicle. During a hand search of the trunk, a large duffle type bag was located containing an vast assortment of THC products and pre-packaged marijuana. They recovered 88 packages of THC gummies, 30 packages of THC wax, 201 bags of marijuana flower and approximately 5.58 pounds of pre-packaged marijuana. From their interview of the suspect, the narcotics where suspected to being trafficked from Colorado on their way to Slidell, Louisiana.
Dauzat was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1. He was released later that day on a $10,200 bond.
