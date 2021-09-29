Slidell man arrested in Alexandria on traffic, marijuana charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - The RADE Highway Interdiction Team arrested a Slidell man on September 24 on several charges after a traffic stop on I-49, north of Alexandria.

Joshua Edward Dauzat, 41, was charged with improper lane use, no driver’s license and distribution of CDS > 28 grams.

Deputies initially stopped Dauzat for a traffic violation of improper lane use on Airbase Road. Dauzat admitted to them that he didn’t have a valid license with him.

The deputies also smelled a strong scent of marijuana and deployed their narcotics detection K-9 “Beny” who indicated a positive alert to the rear trunk area of the vehicle. During a hand search of the trunk, a large duffle type bag was located containing an vast assortment of THC products and pre-packaged marijuana. They recovered 88 packages of THC gummies, 30 packages of THC wax, 201 bags of marijuana flower and approximately 5.58 pounds of pre-packaged marijuana. From their interview of the suspect, the narcotics where suspected to being trafficked from Colorado on their way to Slidell, Louisiana.

K-9 Beny (RPSO)

Dauzat was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1. He was released later that day on a $10,200 bond.

