APD: Suspect car identified in Compton Park attack case

The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the...
The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the attack in Compton Park.(Source: APD Lt. Lane Windham)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released a photo of a vehicle they believe belongs to a suspect wanted for the attack in Compton Park.

The car pictured above is a Chrysler 300, according to APD.

A Facebook post to the Charles Park Neighborhood Watch Group stated that a woman was doing yoga with a friend in the park. She apparently forgot her yoga mat, went back to get it and was grabbed by a man. The man threw her phone and grabbed her by the throat. Fortunately, she was able to escape. According to APD Lt. Lane Windham, detectives that this was a targeted attack and that the suspect may have been watching the woman through social media.

Police said they believe the suspect is a black male, approximately six-foot, athletically built and around 200 pounds. They said he had on dark shoes, dark or black pants and a black shirt with a green stripe.

