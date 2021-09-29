Advertisement

Suspects wanted in gas can theft investigation in Pineville

Authorities are looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.
Authorities are looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.
By Crime Stoppers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Crime Stoppers) - The Crime Stoppers team is looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.

On Sept. 28, around 3:10 p.m., at least two suspects approached a residence on East Medalist Road and stole two five-gallon gas cans filled with gasoline. According to surveillance video, two women exited a white truck and took the cans. One is described as a white female, about 18-21 years old, the other is described as a white female, about 21-25 years old. There was also a male driver, but no description was given.

Gas can theft
Gas can theft(Crime Stoppers)
Gas can theft
Gas can theft(Crime Stoppers)

The suspects involved are charged with theft and trespassing.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact local law enforcement.

