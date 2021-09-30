ASH football team sacrifices Saturday morning for study hall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday nights at Alexandria Senior High School (ASH), you can hear hundreds of fans screaming from the football stands to the parking lot, but Saturday mornings are a completely different story.

“I was hoping he [Coach Bachman] was going to do something like this because I know I needed some help,” Adaiah Jones, a linebacker at ASH, said. “I know this is something I needed to push me off the edge.”

Each Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, the ASH football team meets in the cafeteria, prepping for their next opponent. However, this opponent does not wear shoulder pads or a football helmet. Instead, it comes in the form of pop quizzes and tests.

“Friday night is very important to us,” Thomas Bachman, ASH’s head football coach, said. “Sports are very important to us, but that’s all going to go away one day. No matter how long they play. Sports are going to come to an end. I think it’s important that they see their education is important to us as coaches.”

Several other teachers joined Bachman and decided to devote their Saturday morning to tutoring the players.

“We knew we had to come in here and get some stuff taken care of,” Jones said. “We are still students, and we aren’t just going to flunk out.”

“I want their grades to be what they are capable of being,” Bachman said. “There will be some accountability that comes on Monday...even if it gets to the point where we have to take the thing we really do have, which is their Friday night playing time. I’m willing to provide whatever motivation is necessary to see that we handle business in the classroom.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.