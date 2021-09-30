Advertisement

Cenla health officials weigh in on pregnancy, COVID-19 deaths

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported that there have been 14 COVID-related severe pregnancy outcomes since mid-June of this year.

The 14 cases include six maternal deaths and ten fetal deaths. In all cases, the mother was unvaccinated. (Two of these 14 cases were counted as mother and fetus).

Region Six Office of Public Health Director Doctor David Holcombe told us why pregnant women are more susceptible to a severe COVID-19 infection.

“Pregnancy is an immunocompromised state, women have essentially a foreign body in their body, so their defenses are not exactly the same as they would be under normal circumstances,” said Dr. Holcombe. “Vaccination protects the mother it protects the fetus and some of those antibodies are actually transferred to the child which means even after birth they are somewhat protected against covid.”

Dr. Barry Bieber, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, explained when a pregnant woman can get vaccinated.

“The American College of Obstetrics says that you can take the vaccine, first or second shot, at any point in the pregnancy,” said Dr. Bieber. “So, if you’ve already had your first shot go ahead and get that second shot whenever it’s due. if you have not started your series, you can take it in the first trimester there’s no evidence it causes miscarriages or anything of that sort.”

Dr. Bieber also told us that booster shots are not currently being recommended to pregnant mothers, but he said that could be subject to change.

