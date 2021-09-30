City of Leesville welcomes new police chief

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Leesville has a new Chief of Police, Beth Westlake.

Westlake, the former Deputy Chief, was officially appointed Chief at the Leesville City Council meeting on Monday. The former Chief of Police, Greg Hill, recently retired.

“I am very honored and excited that I was chosen as the new Chief of Police for Leesville Police Department,” Westlake said. “I began my career with Leesville Police Department in June of 1997 and have loved serving our community for over 24 years. This career truly is about serving others and making a difference in people’s lives every day. I look forward to working with the great Officers we have at our department as well as our other local law enforcement agencies and to serving the citizens of Leesville with integrity, professionalism and respect. It is my hope, that as a department, we will continue to build relationships with the members of our community and work together to provide a safe environment for everyone.”

The City of Leesville’s Facebook post about Westlake reads, ”With over 20 years of service to the department we welcome our new leadership and wish her the best.”

