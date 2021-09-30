Advertisement

City of Leesville welcomes new police chief

Beth Westlake
Beth Westlake(Leesville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Leesville has a new Chief of Police, Beth Westlake.

Westlake, the former Deputy Chief, was officially appointed Chief at the Leesville City Council meeting on Monday. The former Chief of Police, Greg Hill, recently retired.

“I am very honored and excited that I was chosen as the new Chief of Police for Leesville Police Department,” Westlake said. “I began my career with Leesville Police Department in June of 1997 and have loved serving our community for over 24 years.  This career truly is about serving others and making a difference in people’s lives every day.  I look forward to working with the great Officers we have at our department as well as our other local law enforcement agencies and to serving the citizens of Leesville with integrity, professionalism and respect.  It is my hope, that as a department, we will continue to build relationships with the members of our community and work together to provide a safe environment for everyone.”

The City of Leesville’s Facebook post about Westlake reads, ”With over 20 years of service to the department we welcome our new leadership and wish her the best.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Laird and Gary Haymon (Also pictured is Donna Gayle Brazzell, who RPSO says was killed in...
DA’s Office dismisses murder, rape and kidnapping charges against Leo Laird
The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the...
APD: Suspect car identified in Compton Park attack case
Authorities are looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.
Suspects wanted in gas can theft investigation in Pineville
Compton Park in Alexandria, La. September 28, 2021.
Alexandria police believe Compton Park attack was targeted
Shamekka Garnette
Crime Stoppers: Who killed Shamekka Garnette?

Latest News

Health officials weigh in on pregnancy and COVID-19.
Cenla health officials weigh in on pregnancy, COVID-19 deaths
Heather Tichenor
Heather Tichenor
Deborah Randolph
Deborah Randolph
Dr. Stewart Gordon
Dr. Stewart Gordon