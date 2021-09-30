Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.