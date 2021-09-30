Advertisement

Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

10-month-old is 1 of 2 children who were thrown from the bridge, authorities have said
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

