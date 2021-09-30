Dark Woods Haunted Attraction opens Oct. 1 in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Starting October 1, Halloween fanatics will have the chance to visit the Dark Woods Haunted Attraction in Natchitoches.

The Dark Woods Haunted Attraction is not for the faint of heart. One attraction, the Dead Fall Trail, is a third of a mile long and is full of terrifying twists and turns that boast professionally made props that are sure to make your heart race.

Owner and operator Jason Summerlin said he and his team at the park employ a range of terrifying techniques throughout the trail.

“We try to the best of our advantage to use high-tech computer-operated systems, laser systems and a variety of projections. We do utilize everything from not just sight and sound but smells as well,” said Summerlin.

The Dark Woods Haunted Attraction also boasts a state-of-the-art indoor Haunted Carnival 3D attraction that uses specialty chroma depth glasses and lighting to achieve a truly immersive, terrifying experience.

“It is not just a maze with black lights,” said Summerlin. “The chroma depth is a type of lens that literally separates the color spectrum so you’re not getting a true 3D you’re actually getting a five or six or seven D type of experience.”

This scare technology can only be found at the Dark Woods Haunted Attraction.

“It’s the only complete attraction of its type in Louisiana, it features a variety of live actors, animatronic props, its loud, it’s crazy and it’s a fun experience,” said Summerlin.

The Dark Woods Haunted Attraction opens Friday, October 1 and will be open Fridays and Saturdays through October 31. General admission tickets cost $30 each and gain access to both the Dead Fall Trail and Haunted Carnival 3D attraction. The park is located at 4343 University Parkway (LA Hwy 6), Natchitoches, Louisiana.

