Gov. Edwards proclaims October 2021 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (GOHSEP) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a proclamation recognizing October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Louisiana. This coincides with the national Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) cybersecurity campaign. Cybersecurity Awareness Month raises awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across our Nation. For 18 years, the campaign has worked to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. This year’s theme is: “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”

“Louisiana has worked with our local partners and the private sector to find innovative ways to operate more safely and to respond to cybersecurity threats,” said Gov. Edwards. “In 2017, we established the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission which is a statewide partnership comprised of key stakeholders, subject matter experts, and cybersecurity professionals from Louisiana’s public sector, private industry, academia, and law enforcement. As our use of technology continues to grow, please look for information shared by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), CISA and others to be safer online and protect your information.”

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, GOHSEP will be sharing public service announcements featuring Gov. Edwards, Major General Keith Waddell of the Louisiana National Guard and country music star Laine Hardy. You can find the initial public service announcement here:

As we become more connected, it is important for the public and our business community to stay vigilant. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and there has been a tremendous spike in attacks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to find out more on cybersecurity.

