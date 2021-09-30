Gov. Edwards statement on final congressional approval for disaster recovery funding

The following information is from the office of John Bel Edwards:

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement today, following congressional approval of disaster recovery funding for Louisiana. Gov. Edwards said:

“Today is a day that many in South Louisiana, myself included, have long waited for, with the passage of aid for Louisiana following a number of disasters, including the devastating Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida. There is a desperate need for housing in areas that were devastated by these disasters, and that will be the focus of our work once we learn more about Louisiana’s share of this appropriation. In addition to aid for areas affected by Hurricane Ida, the people of Southwest Louisiana will finally get funding they’ve long deserved following Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year. It’s tragic that they’ve had to wait so long, but this federal assistance will help revitalize communities that have been struggling for a year now. I want to thank the members of the United States Congress, especially Louisiana’s congressional delegation, and the White House for supporting this aid for our people, which is a good start to kicking Louisiana’s long-term recovery into gear.”

