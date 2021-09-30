Advertisement

Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpret signals sent from a multi-function switch.

The Korean automaker says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Laird and Gary Haymon (Also pictured is Donna Gayle Brazzell, who RPSO says was killed in...
DA’s Office dismisses murder, rape and kidnapping charges against Leo Laird
The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the...
APD: Suspect car identified in Compton Park attack case
Authorities are looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.
Suspects wanted in gas can theft investigation in Pineville
Compton Park in Alexandria, La. September 28, 2021.
Alexandria police believe Compton Park attack was targeted
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.
APSO confirms 5 inmates escaped Marksville jail Monday night

Latest News

Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Masking and other precautions against the coronavirus had an added bonus last winter as flu...
Health experts urge vaccine as flu season nears
FILE - This Aug. 12, 2008, file photo shows United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller at the...
Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
AP-NORC poll finds deep divide over Biden vaccine mandate
A man threw an incendiary device into the Travis County Democratic Party office building.
Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin