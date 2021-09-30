Advertisement

J.T. Turner wins ACA Athlete of the Week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - Montgomery’s J.T. Turner had 398 total yards and six touchdowns in last Friday’s loss against River Oaks, alternating positions from quarterback, wide receiver and running back. He also added 11 tackles on defense.

Coach Brian Williams said, “J.T. does things that are not coachable. He does things that make me look good.”

This Friday he will be a dual-threat on offense again along with having production on the defensive side of the ball.

It’s safe to say whoever plays the Tigers will have their hands full with J.T. Turner.

