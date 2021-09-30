Advertisement

Lowe’s launches new first responders discount

FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Lowe’s is offering a special discount for first responders ahead of National First Responders Day.

Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses and physicians can get 10% off from October 22 through October 24.

Lowe’s said the discount is to show recognition and appreciation for their service.

First responders will have to sign-up in advance on Lowe’s website.

National First Responders Day is October 28.

