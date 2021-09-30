Lowe’s launches new first responders discount
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Lowe’s is offering a special discount for first responders ahead of National First Responders Day.
Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses and physicians can get 10% off from October 22 through October 24.
Lowe’s said the discount is to show recognition and appreciation for their service.
First responders will have to sign-up in advance on Lowe’s website.
National First Responders Day is October 28.
