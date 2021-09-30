Lowe’s launches new first responders discount

(CNN) - Lowe’s is offering a special discount for first responders ahead of National First Responders Day.

Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses and physicians can get 10% off from October 22 through October 24.

Lowe’s said the discount is to show recognition and appreciation for their service.

First responders will have to sign-up in advance on Lowe’s website.

National First Responders Day is October 28.

