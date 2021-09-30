Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Laird and Gary Haymon (Also pictured is Donna Gayle Brazzell, who RPSO says was killed in...
DA’s Office dismisses murder, rape and kidnapping charges against Leo Laird
The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the...
APD: Suspect car identified in Compton Park attack case
Authorities are looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.
Suspects wanted in gas can theft investigation in Pineville
Shamekka Garnette
Crime Stoppers: Who killed Shamekka Garnette?
Compton Park in Alexandria, La. September 28, 2021.
Alexandria police believe Compton Park attack was targeted

Latest News

Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
The Biden administration is putting final touches on long-sought consumer protections against...
Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills to take effect Jan. 1