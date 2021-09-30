Suspect charged in connection with Liberty Arsenal shooting changes plea to ‘guilty’

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Cliron Price, 21 of Alexandria, one of the suspects charged in connection with the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, has changed his plea to “guilty” ten days after pleading “not guilty” in the case.

On May 7, David Paul, the owner of Liberty Arsenal in Libuse, was fatally shot. His brother, Michael Paul, was severely injured. Price, who is one of five suspects arrested in the case, was denied a bond reduction in August.

A detective who testified in August said Price allegedly drove co-defendants Ramonte Jackson and Eric Dixon to Baton Rouge before returning the next day with Dixon, who turned himself in. Price was involved in a police chase on May 10 while law enforcement was conducting surveillance on him. He was captured near Broadway Avenue.

On Sept. 20, Price pleaded “not guilty” to obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs. Price had a pretrial hearing on Thursday, and in a surprising development, changed his plea.

Price pleaded “guilty” to obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs. A second count of obstruction of justice that Price faced was dismissed. Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell also told News Channel 5 that some other pending charges that were not billed yet were dismissed.

Now that a new plea has been entered, Price is expected to be called to testify against the others charged in the case. He will be sentenced on Dec. 13.

Price is represented by by Phillip Robinson. The case is being prosecuted by Rapides Parish Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland. Judge Beard is presiding.

