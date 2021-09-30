Advertisement

Suspect charged with murder in Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Pretrial for Ramonte Jackson set for Oct. 13
Ramonte Jackson has pleaded "not guilty" to a first degree murder charge.
By Brooke Buford
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7 entered a “not guilty” plea at his arraignment on Thursday.

Ramonte Jackson, 23 of Alexandria, is charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of the store’s owner, 52-year-old David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was also shot and survived.

Jackson is one of five suspects arrested in connection with the shooting. He remains behind bars on a $4 million bond. Since Jackson is charged with first degree murder, it makes him eligible for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office to seek the death penalty. There’s no word yet on if the office will do that.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland. Jackson is represented by Hazel Coleman-Chavis. The case will be heard before Judge Chris Hazel.

