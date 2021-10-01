Advertisement

2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation

Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree
Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Two people were arrested in Woodworth in connection to a narcotics investigation conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.

RADE had received complaints of possible drug activity at a home in Woodworth and teamed up with the Woodworth Police Department to investigate.

On September 28, RADE searched the suspected home and arrested 21-year-old Brandt D. Guimbellot and 18-year-old Amanda Renae Dupree. A juvenile was also there. They recovered 1.2 pounds of suspected, prepackaged marijuana, 139 THC vape cartridges, THC wax, THC gummies, digital scales, three firearms and assorted ammunition. 

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Guimbellot and Dupree were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were released the following day after posting a $26,000 bond each. Their charges were as follows:

Guimbellot:

  • 4 counts of Possession of CDS I (28 grams or more) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor
  • Illegal carry of a firearm with illegal drugs

Dupree:

  • 4 counts of Possession of CDS I (28 grams or more) with intent to distribute,
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor
  • Illegal carry of a firearm with illegal drugs

The investigation is still ongoing.

