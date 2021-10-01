2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation
WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Two people were arrested in Woodworth in connection to a narcotics investigation conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
RADE had received complaints of possible drug activity at a home in Woodworth and teamed up with the Woodworth Police Department to investigate.
On September 28, RADE searched the suspected home and arrested 21-year-old Brandt D. Guimbellot and 18-year-old Amanda Renae Dupree. A juvenile was also there. They recovered 1.2 pounds of suspected, prepackaged marijuana, 139 THC vape cartridges, THC wax, THC gummies, digital scales, three firearms and assorted ammunition.
Guimbellot and Dupree were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were released the following day after posting a $26,000 bond each. Their charges were as follows:
Guimbellot:
- 4 counts of Possession of CDS I (28 grams or more) with intent to distribute
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor
- Illegal carry of a firearm with illegal drugs
Dupree:
- 4 counts of Possession of CDS I (28 grams or more) with intent to distribute,
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor
- Illegal carry of a firearm with illegal drugs
The investigation is still ongoing.
