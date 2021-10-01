Alexandria police investigate 6th Street, Woodard Street area shooting
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 6th Street and Woodard Street on Thursday, September 30.
APD said they responded to a report of a gunshot victim being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries around 5:47 p.m on Thursday.
They said no suspect is known at this time.
If you can help APD learn more about this shooting, contact them at (318) 441-6416.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.