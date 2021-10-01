Advertisement

Alexandria police investigate 6th Street, Woodard Street area shooting

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 6th Street and Woodard Street on Thursday, September 30.

APD said they responded to a report of a gunshot victim being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries around 5:47 p.m on Thursday.

They said no suspect is known at this time.

If you can help APD learn more about this shooting, contact them at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo.

