Alexandria police makes arrest in Compton Park attack

Compton Park in Alexandria, La.
Compton Park in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB / Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in connection to the attack that occurred in Compton Park on Sunday, September 26.

The Alexandria Police Department said 36-year-old Henry James Johnson has been accused of second-degree battery and failure to register as a sex offender, second offense.

APD had received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was attacked and choked by a male suspect in the park that fled.

“From what we have discovered, we believe the suspect knew of the victim and was able to track her movements based on posts she made on social media,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “We understand people enjoy sharing memories and experiences on social media, but people should exercise caution when it comes to sharing posts in real time that give their specific location.”

Experts recommend against checking in at specific locations on social media apps. They also recommend waiting to post pictures from activities until after the event rather than in real-time. Care should also be taken regarding posting updates about planned activities that could alert others as to where you will be at a certain time.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at (318) 441-6460.

