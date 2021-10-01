Advertisement

APD: 2 arrested in connection to MacArthur Drive armed robbery

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria residents have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, September 30 at a business on MacArthur Drive.

The Alexandria Police Department said it responded to the robbery around 4:37 p.m. and arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Roque Martinez for armed robbery and 18-year-old Tycandel Kirklin for armed robbery, possession of CDS-II and resisting an officer.

APD did not name the business involved.

Anyone with information that could aid in this case is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

