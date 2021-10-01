Leesville vs Minden; Week 5 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week five Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Leesville Wampus Cats taking on the Minden Crimson Tide.
Both teams have a 2-2 record, and Friday night at Leesville High School, one of them will get their third win of the season.
