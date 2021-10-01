Advertisement

Louisiana Department of Health confirms eighth pediatric death from COVID-19 in state’s fourth surge

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By LDH
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The child was between the ages of 0 and 4.

No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 8. In total, 17 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

