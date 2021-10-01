Advertisement

LSUA relieves its baseball coach

(Source: LSUA)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has relieved Head Baseball Coach Steven Adams Jr. from his coaching duties with the Generals.

In five seasons at the helm, Adams Jr. was 131-111 and was a two-time Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Assistant Coach Kody Gautreaux will serve as the interim. He played at LSUA as a student and is currently in his third season with the Generals after spending three years with UT Tyler.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Laird and Gary Haymon (Also pictured is Donna Gayle Brazzell, who RPSO says was killed in...
DA’s Office dismisses murder, rape and kidnapping charges against Leo Laird
The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the...
APD: Suspect car identified in Compton Park attack case
Authorities are looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville.
Suspects wanted in gas can theft investigation in Pineville
Shamekka Garnette
Crime Stoppers: Who killed Shamekka Garnette?
Joshua Edward Dauzat
Slidell man arrested in Alexandria on traffic, marijuana charges

Latest News

Meet this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week from Montgomery: J.T. Turner!
J.T. Turner wins ACA Athlete of the Week
J.T. Turner wins ACA Athlete of the Week
Kim Mulkey gets to work with Lady Tigers at LSU's first open practice
Kim Mulkey gets to work with Lady Tigers at first open practice at LSU
ASH football team participates in Saturday Morning study hall.
ASH football team sacrifices Saturday morning for study hall