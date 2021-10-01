LSUA relieves its baseball coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has relieved Head Baseball Coach Steven Adams Jr. from his coaching duties with the Generals.

In five seasons at the helm, Adams Jr. was 131-111 and was a two-time Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Assistant Coach Kody Gautreaux will serve as the interim. He played at LSUA as a student and is currently in his third season with the Generals after spending three years with UT Tyler.

