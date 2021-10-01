Advertisement

LSUA talks about the basketball’s team improvements at Media Day

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals are back at the Fort and getting to work. In March, the Talladega Tornadoes ended the Generals’ season. The game took place at the Rapides Parish Coliseum during the NAIA playoffs.

However, the Generals are hoping to turn a new leaf in their 2021 season.

“Our guys work extremely hard,” Larry Cordaro, LSUA’s head coach, said during a press conference at the media day. “We are putting gas in the tank every day. So when we’re ready to go somewhere down the road when the season gets here, we’ll be full.”

LSUA will tip off Oct. 26 against Southeastern Baptist College at 6 p.m.

