Marksville man arrested for shooting at police officers

MARKSVILLE, La. (APSO) - A Marksville man has been arrested after shooting at police officers.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and Marksville Police Department Officers responded to a 911 call on September 30 concerning a 67-year-old man claiming several people were trying to kill him on Hwy 1 in Marksville.

According to APSO, when authorities arrived at the scene, the caller, identified as Francis W. Ravare, was found inside his home, armed with a shotgun. While officers and deputies were at the door, Ravare fired the shotgun towards the door, where the officers were standing.

One MPD officer returned fire, and another MPD officer sustained an injury while seeking cover from the gunfire.

Ravare was arrested and refused any medical treatment.

APSO said that neither Ravare nor any officers received any gunshot wounds. The injured MPD office is doing well.

Ravare was arrested for five counts of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $1,010,000.

This remains an active investigation.

