RADE investigation leads to arrest of Grant Parish man

Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr.
Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr.(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Grant Parish man has been accused of drug possession in Rapides Parish, according to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.

RADE, along with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, had received tips of possible sales of meth in the Cenla area. In their investigation, they identified 25-year-old Derrick Dewayne Moore, Jr. as a suspect.

On September 30, a RADE K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Moore, Jr. while he was traveling on LA 8 near Flatwoods as they were aware of outstanding warrants through Grant Parish.  Moore, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for the active warrants.

RADE said they located 20.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 2.4 ounces of suspected meth, a meth pipe, a digital scale, a handgun and an AK pistol in Moore, Jr’s vehicle.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Moore, Jr. was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on numerous felony narcotics and gun charges and remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $15,600 bond awaiting extradition to Grant Parish.

Charges:

  • Possession of CDS I with Intent
  • Possession of CDS II with Intent over 28 grams
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Carry of a Firearm with Illegal Narcotics
  • Louisiana Fugitive Warrants (Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is still ongoing.

