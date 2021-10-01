Rapides Parish Police Jury will meet Monday to appoint new Registrar

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury will meet Monday to appoint a new Rapides Parish Registrar. That meeting will start at 2 p.m.

Lin Stewart, who most recently held the spot, passed away in July. It has been vacant since.

The police jury will first receive a recommendation from a committee tasked with finding a replacement before taking a final vote.

