Rapides Parish Police Jury will meet Monday to appoint new Registrar

FILE: Voting
FILE: Voting(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury will meet Monday to appoint a new Rapides Parish Registrar. That meeting will start at 2 p.m.

Lin Stewart, who most recently held the spot, passed away in July. It has been vacant since.

The police jury will first receive a recommendation from a committee tasked with finding a replacement before taking a final vote.

