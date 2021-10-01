Advertisement

St. Frances Cabrini School celebrates the Feast of St. Therese

By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Every year, St. Frances Cabrini School celebrates the Feast of St. Therese “The Little Flower” on October 1.

Students bring fresh, live roses to school and line up in the church to place them by her statue near the altar. This gesture is a way of celebrating her promise to send a “shower of roses” from heaven through her prayers.

St. Therese spent her life finding the “little way” to heaven, by doing simple acts of love and kindness. She died at the age of 24 on September 30, 1897.

