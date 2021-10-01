Survivorman Les Stroud helps those affected by Hurricane Ida

LAPLACE, La. (KALB) - Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster relief organization that is currently stationed in LaPlace providing aid in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The group’s incident commander, Bill Blair, said they got to work just days after Ida hit, and there’s still work to be done.

“It still looks like there’s a disaster. However, there has been a pretty rapid response from within the community and agencies and organizations coming here to help clean up the debris. It’s going to look like this probably for a few more weeks.”

Now, Les Stroud, the famous Canadian-based survival guide known as Survivorman, has joined the cause. Stroud told us he volunteered with Team Rubicon because he wanted to help and thought his skill set could be useful.

He’s been in LaPlace for about a week and said he’s seen people using survival techniques like keeping safe drinking water and making food last longer.

“A lot of homeowners have had to employ all kinds of survival tactics, preparing for, surviving and recovering from a disaster like this. These things are things I could talk about if we were going on a wilderness trek in the jungle but were talking about a hurricane in Louisiana,” said Stroud.

During his time in LaPlace, Stroud said he was moved by the sense of community.

“It is equally heartbreaking as it is heartwarming to see the homeowners here come together,” said Stroud.

He was also able to experience some firsthand southern hospitality after meeting a LaPlace woman who was aided by Stroud and Team Rubicon.

“Before you know it, she’s making food for everybody and we’re drinking this iced tea and she was just a wonderful loving soul. So yeah, the resilience of the community here is really truly inspiring.”

Stroud said his best piece of advice if you’re ever in a situation like Hurricane Ida is to invest in your community, because together you’ll get through it.

