Trail reopened at Kisatchie National Forest

(U.S. Forest Service) - The U.S. Forest Service for the Kisatchie National Forest said staff and volunteer groups of the Calcasieu Ranger District have cleared and reopened the 7-mile Lakeshore Trail from the East Kincaid boat launch to the LaMotte Creek Trail and the southern most portion of Lakeshore Trail that allows for a clear route to the Wild Azalea Trail.

The trail was closed when it was severely damaged by a tornado in 2019 and was hit again by Hurricane Laura in 2020.

While the trail has been cleared, they’re urging visitors to use extreme caution due to remaining hazards in the surrounding area. There are still many leaning and weakened trees in the forest.

