Advertisement

Trail reopened at Kisatchie National Forest

U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest
U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest(U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest)
By Kisatchie National Forest
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(U.S. Forest Service) - The U.S. Forest Service for the Kisatchie National Forest said staff and volunteer groups of the Calcasieu Ranger District have cleared and reopened the 7-mile Lakeshore Trail from the East Kincaid boat launch to the LaMotte Creek Trail and the southern most portion of Lakeshore Trail that allows for a clear route to the Wild Azalea Trail.

The trail was closed when it was severely damaged by a tornado in 2019 and was hit again by Hurricane Laura in 2020.

While the trail has been cleared, they’re urging visitors to use extreme caution due to remaining hazards in the surrounding area. There are still many leaning and weakened trees in the forest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 U.S. Forest Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry James Johnson
Alexandria Police Department makes arrest in Compton Park attack
APD: 2 arrested in connection to MacArthur Drive armed robbery
Left to Right: Kyle Cavalier and Davantae Williams
Two escaped inmates from Avoyelles Parish captured in Alexandria
Alexandria police investigate 6th Street, Woodard Street area shooting
The Alexandria Police Department believes this Chrysler 300 belongs to a suspect wanted for the...
APD: Suspect car identified in Compton Park attack case

Latest News

FILE: White tail deer
Deer stops by Plaucheville Town Hall
Liz Leger
Liz Leger
Henry James Johnson
Alexandria Police Department makes arrest in Compton Park attack
Toby Briggs
Toby Briggs