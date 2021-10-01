Two escaped inmates from Avoyelles Parish captured in Alexandria

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two inmates that escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail on September 27 have been captured, leaving three others still on the loose.

On September 30, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Kyle Cavalier and 20-year-old Davantae Williams of Bunkie were located near South MacArthur Drive in Alexandria by U.S. Marshals and the Alexandria Police Department. Both were arrested and taken into custody without incident and booked at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. They were then transported to, and booked at, the Avoyelles Parish DC 1 Jail.

Cavalier was originally in jail for aggravated arson. Williams was in for second-degree battery.

(APSO)

The following are still on the loose:

William Johnson , 27, of Marksville. He is described as a black male, about 5′9″, with black hair, who may still be in the Marksville area. He was in jail for simple assault, simple battery, domestic abuse child endangerment law, home invasion, criminal damage to property, illegal drug charges and probation/parole violation.

Dakeylon Berry , 19, of Hessmer. He is described as a black male, about 5′10″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area. He was in jail for home invasion, aggravated battery and simple assault.

Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura. He is described as a black male, about 5′6″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area. He was in jail for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat asks that anyone with information about the whereabouts of these escapees to contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

