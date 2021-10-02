Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Corey Howard and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the fifth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

ASH41Winona15
Natchitoches Central23C.E. Byrd10
Pineville0Iowa42

4A Scores

Peabody22Northside23
Jena14Tioga7
Minden36Leesville49

3A Scores

Grant43Pine Prairie36
LaSalle19Buckeye47
DeRidder9Marksville7

2A Scores

Winnfield12Avoyelles40
Port Barre14Oakdale56
Opelousas Catholic28Menard0
Lakeview12Bunkie36
Rosepine24Logansport38
Many44Red River31
PickeringLNorth DesotoW

1A Scores

DeQuincy20St. Mary’s35
Northwood-Lena54North Central36
Montgomery6Bossier66
BoltonBlock

Post Game Show

