2021 5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the fifth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|ASH
|41
|Winona
|15
|Natchitoches Central
|23
|C.E. Byrd
|10
|Pineville
|0
|Iowa
|42
4A Scores
|Peabody
|22
|Northside
|23
|Jena
|14
|Tioga
|7
|Minden
|36
|Leesville
|49
3A Scores
|Grant
|43
|Pine Prairie
|36
|LaSalle
|19
|Buckeye
|47
|DeRidder
|9
|Marksville
|7
2A Scores
|Winnfield
|12
|Avoyelles
|40
|Port Barre
|14
|Oakdale
|56
|Opelousas Catholic
|28
|Menard
|0
|Lakeview
|12
|Bunkie
|36
|Rosepine
|24
|Logansport
|38
|Many
|44
|Red River
|31
|Pickering
|L
|North Desoto
|W
1A Scores
|DeQuincy
|20
|St. Mary’s
|35
|Northwood-Lena
|54
|North Central
|36
|Montgomery
|6
|Bossier
|66
|Bolton
|Block
