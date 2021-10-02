2021 5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the fifth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

ASH 41 Winona 15 Natchitoches Central 23 C.E. Byrd 10 Pineville 0 Iowa 42

4A Scores

Peabody 22 Northside 23 Jena 14 Tioga 7 Minden 36 Leesville 49

3A Scores

Grant 43 Pine Prairie 36 LaSalle 19 Buckeye 47 DeRidder 9 Marksville 7

2A Scores

Winnfield 12 Avoyelles 40 Port Barre 14 Oakdale 56 Opelousas Catholic 28 Menard 0 Lakeview 12 Bunkie 36 Rosepine 24 Logansport 38 Many 44 Red River 31 Pickering L North Desoto W

1A Scores

DeQuincy 20 St. Mary’s 35 Northwood-Lena 54 North Central 36 Montgomery 6 Bossier 66 Bolton Block

Post Game Show

