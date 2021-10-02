Coach Causey becomes winningest coach in Leesville History

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Leesville victory Friday night against the Minden Crimson Tide makes history for the Wampus Cats.

Friday night’s win helped Robbie Causey, Leesville’s head coach, became the winningest coach in the school’s history.

“I’m in great company,” Causey said. “There’s been a lot of good men that have come before me... the credit goes to the staff and kids who bought into what we are preaching.”

