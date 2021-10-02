Advertisement

LC Women’s Soccer defeats Our Lady of the Lake 2-0, earns 8th win of season

LC Women's Soccer team following a win at home
LC Women's Soccer team following a win at home(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team may be one of the biggest surprise stories in all of collegiate soccer as they are off to an 8-1 record so far this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, The Lady Wildcats picked up their eighth win overall and fourth in conference play after defeating Our Lady of the Lake 2-0.

In the 19th minute, Andrea Garcia Vargas scored off an assist from Martina Terra Garcia for the first score of the game. Louisiana College would extend their lead in the 86th minute off the foot of Garcia with the assist coming from Lindsey Jacobs. The Lady Wildcats defense also stepped up only allowing 2 shots on goal against Our Lady of the Lake.

The 2021 Louisiana College team continues to write the record books as each win sets a new school record for the most wins in a season in school history. That record was broken during the team’s last match against Texas A&M-San Antonio when they won their seventh game of the season.

From 2015-2020, Louisiana College won 10 combined games. However, this year, LC has won eight out of their nine contests. Their one loss came to Division I opponent Lamar.

So far this year, the Lady Wildcats have outscored their opponents 34-7.

LC will look to build on their current four-game winning streak when they host Texas A&M-Texarkana at Wildcat Field on Thursday, October 2.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree
2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation
Henry James Johnson
Alexandria Police Department makes arrest in Compton Park attack
Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr.
RADE investigation leads to arrest of Grant Parish man
APD: 2 arrested in connection to MacArthur Drive armed robbery
Francis W. Ravare
Marksville man arrested for shooting at police officers

Latest News

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
TAILGATING TRADITION: Group of LSU fans holds ‘funeral’ for every bottle they finish
Coach Causey becomes winningest coach in Leesville History
Leesville High School Coach Robbie Causey coaches a Wampus Cat player during a game. | Image...
Coach Causey becomes winningest coach in Leesville History
5th Quarter Post Game Show
Vote for your Week 5 Play of the Week