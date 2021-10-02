LC Women’s Soccer defeats Our Lady of the Lake 2-0, earns 8th win of season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team may be one of the biggest surprise stories in all of collegiate soccer as they are off to an 8-1 record so far this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, The Lady Wildcats picked up their eighth win overall and fourth in conference play after defeating Our Lady of the Lake 2-0.

In the 19th minute, Andrea Garcia Vargas scored off an assist from Martina Terra Garcia for the first score of the game. Louisiana College would extend their lead in the 86th minute off the foot of Garcia with the assist coming from Lindsey Jacobs. The Lady Wildcats defense also stepped up only allowing 2 shots on goal against Our Lady of the Lake.

The 2021 Louisiana College team continues to write the record books as each win sets a new school record for the most wins in a season in school history. That record was broken during the team’s last match against Texas A&M-San Antonio when they won their seventh game of the season.

From 2015-2020, Louisiana College won 10 combined games. However, this year, LC has won eight out of their nine contests. Their one loss came to Division I opponent Lamar.

So far this year, the Lady Wildcats have outscored their opponents 34-7.

LC will look to build on their current four-game winning streak when they host Texas A&M-Texarkana at Wildcat Field on Thursday, October 2.

