October is national Manufacturers Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - October 1, is national manufacturing day.

Every Tuesday throughout the month of October KALB will be highlighting all aspects of manufacturers in Cenla, from their economic impacts to career opportunities.

Lafe Jones, the executive director of industry relations at Louisiana Central, told us why it’s important to bring attention to the local manufacturers right here in our backyard.

“Our manufacturers employ thousands of people throughout the ten parish area. There are jobs at all levels, so the income that comes from those, but also the investment that these companies make in our area. Every year millions of dollars of investment are made on top of what they have already done throughout the ten parish area. The last eighteen months even during COVID, most of our manufacturers have not only maintained their sales and their productivity, but they’ve actually expanded and grown,” said Jones.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.