LC Wildcats claws out their first win of the season against OPSU 41-35

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats are longer winless on the season, as they beat Oklahoma Panhandle State 41-35.

It took everything that LC had on all three phases of the game.

James Powell jr threw for 186 yards on 7-12 passing, Ernest Simon had 12 total tackles in the game and Me’kyle Franklin had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

It came down to a game of inches with a key fourth done stop that helped the Wildcats seal the deal.

Coach Andrew Maddox said, “They believed and didn’t quit, and we got a win and that’s all that matters right now.”

The Wildcats are off next week with a bye but will head on the road on Oct.16 as they will head down to Texas to face Wayland Baptist University.

