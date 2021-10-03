Advertisement

Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Dry Prong man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 112 on Saturday, October 2.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 11 a.m. Tony Ray Mize, 63, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 112 near Forestry Road 266 in a 2015 Toyota Tundra, when for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the highway and struck multiple trees.

Mize, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

In a separate crash, a Bently man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-49 near milepost 100,

Keith D. Gallagher, 42, was driving a 2016 Ford F150 traveling southbound on I-49 towing a camper trailer. For reasons still under investigation by LSP, Gallagher failed to maintain control of the trailer causing his vehicle to exit the roadway and overturned.

Gallagher, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths.

