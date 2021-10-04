Advertisement

Academy Sports and Outdoors donates to APD

(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Academy Sports and Outdoors made a $3,000 contribution to the Alexandria Police Department’s National Night out event.

The donation will be used for prizes and giveaways at the event. Lieutenant Kenneth Joseph said national night out is a community-building event and is a way for the public to meet with the city’s police officers to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

The event is being held on October 5 at the Alexandria Zoo from 5-8 p.m. and is free of charge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree
2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation
The Alexandria Police Department has told us that a vehicle accidentally ran into the Circle K...
Vehicle runs into strip mall near Circle K on Horseshoe Drive in Alexandria
Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr.
RADE investigation leads to arrest of Grant Parish man
Every Tuesday throughout the month of October KALB will be highlighting all aspects of...
October is national Manufacturers Month

Latest News

Block Coach Benny Vault
Benny Vault
Grant Coach Dillon Barrett
Dillon Barrett
Pineville Coach Bryant Bell
Bryant Bell
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Bill being debated in Louisiana has medical professionals divided