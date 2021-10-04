Academy Sports and Outdoors donates to APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Academy Sports and Outdoors made a $3,000 contribution to the Alexandria Police Department’s National Night out event.

The donation will be used for prizes and giveaways at the event. Lieutenant Kenneth Joseph said national night out is a community-building event and is a way for the public to meet with the city’s police officers to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

The event is being held on October 5 at the Alexandria Zoo from 5-8 p.m. and is free of charge.

