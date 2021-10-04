Four local high schools remain unbeaten halfway through the season

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We are already at the midway point of the high school football season, and four of our local teams remain unbeaten.

ASH TROJANS (5-0):

-- The ASH Trojans are out to prove that they are just as good, if not better than the team that made it to the 5A state championship game a year ago. The Trojans are scoring at will averaging nearly 54 points per game. ASH has also picked up big wins this year defeating St. Thomas More in Week 2 and traveling to Mississippi in Week 5 and beating Winona. The Trojans will have a test in Week 6 when they travel to West Monroe.

NAT CENTRAL CHIEFS (5-0):

-- The Natchitoches Central Chiefs may be one of the best Cinderella teams not only in 5A but in all of Louisiana. The Chiefs finished 2020 without a win, but are off to a 5-0 start in 2021. Nat Central picked up a big statement win in Week 5 on the road at C.E. Byrd. The Chiefs’ defense has always been a staple, but their offense has made them a true contender this season. They will face another road challenge in Week 7 when they play Captain Shreve.

GRANT COUGARS (5-0):

-- The Grant Cougars have also been a pleasant surprise in 3A in 2021 as this is their best start to a season since 2004. Last year, the Cougars started off promising after winning their first three games, but ultimately finished the season 3-4. Grant is hoping they can ride the wave of momentum they are on throughout the entire season. Brady Parker and former ACA Athlete of the Week Eli Morrison have provided a spark for the Cougars this season. One matchup to look out for will come in Week 7 when Grant travels to face the Jena Giants in a Class 3-3A division game.

AVOYELLES MUSTANGS (5-0):

-- The Avoyelles Mustangs came into this season hungrier than ever after losing to the eventual 2A runner-up in Kinder in the second round of the playoffs a year ago. The Mustangs brought back a talented backfield led by former ACA Athlete of the Week Carlos Bazert, but Coach Andy Boone said it’s his defense that has kept them in every game. In 2021, Bazert has rushed for 828 yards and seven touchdowns. It’s also hard to talk about Bazert without mentioning his 378-yard performance against Carroll in Week 2 when the Mustangs scored 86 points. Their hot start in 2021 will set up a showdown in Week 7 when Avoyelles travels to Many to take on the reigning 2A state champs.

