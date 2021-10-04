Advertisement

Howard U & Netflix create Boseman Scholarship

Scholarship honoring the late 'Black Panther' actor to cover four years of fine arts school.
Scholarship honoring the late 'Black Panther' actor to cover four years of fine arts school.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA / CNN) - Netflix and Howard University are teaming up to offer a $5.4 million scholarship in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The money will cover four years at Howard’s College of Fine Arts, which was renamed after Boseman following his death last year.

Howard’s president said the fund embodies the “Black Panther” actor’s passion for storytelling and willingness to support future generations.

It will be awarded to a student from each class this year, and one incoming freshman each year after that.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree
2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation
The Alexandria Police Department has told us that a vehicle accidentally ran into the Circle K...
Vehicle runs into strip mall near Circle K on Horseshoe Drive in Alexandria
Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr.
RADE investigation leads to arrest of Grant Parish man
Every Tuesday throughout the month of October KALB will be highlighting all aspects of...
October is national Manufacturers Month

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers
Academy Sports and Outdoors donates to APD
Block Coach Benny Vault
Benny Vault