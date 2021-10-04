Howard U & Netflix create Boseman Scholarship

(WJLA / CNN) - Netflix and Howard University are teaming up to offer a $5.4 million scholarship in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The money will cover four years at Howard’s College of Fine Arts, which was renamed after Boseman following his death last year.

Howard’s president said the fund embodies the “Black Panther” actor’s passion for storytelling and willingness to support future generations.

It will be awarded to a student from each class this year, and one incoming freshman each year after that.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.