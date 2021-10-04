LC Wildcats ready to regroup and recharge

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After a big win last Saturday, the Louisiana College Wildcats will have this weekend off.

LC will have time to recharge and regroup their minds and bodies this week.

Head coach Andrew Maddox said they have some nagging injuries, but nothing that will require surgery. They are things that will heal with rest.

They will practice this week, but this weekend coaches and players will be off to spend time with their families.

“Get our guys back to a hundred percent for the last five games of the year,” said Coach Maddox.

This weekend off couldn’t come at a better time. The Wildcats’ next game will be in two weeks against Wayland Baptist University in Texas on October 16.

