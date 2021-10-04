LDH announces Birth Ready Designations for Louisiana birthing facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) are recognizing 16 hospitals that have achieved new designations for committing to practices that improve quality and outcomes for persons giving birth.

Eleven birthing facilities have achieved the Louisiana Birth Ready Designation and five birthing facilities have achieved the Birth Ready Plus Designation. The respective designations recognize consistent, thoughtful healthcare improvement work that focuses on improving safety, equity and promoting dignified birth. To achieve designation, facilities met criteria in five dimensions such as implementation of policies and procedures and promoting patient partnership and addressing health disparities and equity.

Hospitals that achieve Birth Ready Plus Designation have met a higher threshold of compliance and achievement of requirements, but all facilities that achieve this designation – regardless of level – have done the hard work of improving the consistency and culture of care at their facilities. Facilities receiving this honor went through a rigorous application and review process by the LaPQC to receive Designation. Applications are reviewed and renewed annually for sustained compliance.

“Disparities in birth outcomes experienced by mothers in Louisiana are unfortunately well documented, but through the LaPQC the Louisiana Department of Health is working to change that narrative,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “I’d like to congratulate the birthing facilities that have achieved these new designations, rising to meet the challenge of improving birthing outcomes and ensuring everyone has equitable opportunity to have a safe and dignified birth.”

“I am so proud of the work birth facilities are doing to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality in Louisiana, as well as address disparities. In partnering with the LaPQC, we have seen a 35% reduction in adverse outcomes from hemorrhage, with a 49% reduction in Black individuals; and a 12% reduction in adverse outcomes from hypertension,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the LaPQC. “While all of our hospitals are making efforts to implement changes to improve outcomes, this designation recognizes those hospitals who have gone above and beyond to contribute to the improvement we are seeing for our mothers and families in Louisiana.”

The work of the LaPQC, an initiative of the Department’s Bureau of Family Health, is dedicated to improving perinatal and neonatal outcomes across Louisiana. Birth outcomes in Louisiana have historically been among the worst in the nation: Between 2011 and 2016, about half of all deaths that were associated with a recent birth were preventable. The LaPQC was created to promote the implementation of evidence-based practices to reduce significant factors that contribute to poor birth outcomes. The Collaborative also focuses on promoting health equity and reducing racial and ethnic disparities.

LDH will provide media contacts for Birth Ready hospitals, if available.

For more information on Birth Ready Designation and a full list of hospitals, visit: https://partnersforfamilyhealth.org/birth-ready.

As of August 2021, the following Louisiana birthing hospitals have achieved Birth Ready Designation:

Baton Rouge General

Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital

Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital

Jennings American Legion Hospital

Lane Regional Medical Center

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport St. Mary Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center Kenner

Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health

Woman’s Hospital

As of August 2021, the following Louisiana birthing hospitals have achieved Birth Ready+ Designation:

North Oaks Medical Center

Ochsner Baptist Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital

Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.