Advertisement

NBA YoungBoy takes #1 spot on Billboard 200; dethrones Drake’s CLB

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at...
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square in New Orleans. Rap artist NBA YoungBoy is among 16 people who have been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana’s capital city. Baton Rouge police say the 20-year-old rapper faces multiple drug charges following a gathering Monday night, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time with his latest release, “Sincerely, Kentrell,” dethroning Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”

The album earned 137,000 equivalent album units in the country in its debut week, according to MRC Data reported by Billboard. It also earned over 186 million on-demand streams.

The Baton Rouge rapper is the first hip-hop artist to have a No. 1 album in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The only other act with a No. 1 album in the past three years is Taylor Swift.

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, has charted 18 albums on the Billboard 200 since August of 2017.

Gaulden is currently awaiting trial in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on drug and weapon-related charges in April.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” moves down to No. 2 after three weeks atop the charts. CLB earned 135,000 equivalent album units in its fourth week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree
2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation
The Alexandria Police Department has told us that a vehicle accidentally ran into the Circle K...
Vehicle runs into strip mall near Circle K on Horseshoe Drive in Alexandria
Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr.
RADE investigation leads to arrest of Grant Parish man
Every Tuesday throughout the month of October KALB will be highlighting all aspects of...
October is national Manufacturers Month

Latest News

This image released by Netflix shows director Antoine Fuqua working from a vehicle on the set...
Gyllenhaal, Fuqua on the van that made ‘The Guilty’ possible
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon in a scene...
Cancel culture dominates season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’
Halloween Peacock
‘Halloween Kills’ will play in theaters and stream on Peacock the same day
The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they...
Keanu Reeves back as Neo in new ‘Matrix’ trailer
Marvel logo
Sony drops ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser trailer