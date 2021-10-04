NBA YoungBoy takes #1 spot on Billboard 200; dethrones Drake’s CLB

(WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time with his latest release, “Sincerely, Kentrell,” dethroning Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”

The album earned 137,000 equivalent album units in the country in its debut week, according to MRC Data reported by Billboard. It also earned over 186 million on-demand streams.

The Baton Rouge rapper is the first hip-hop artist to have a No. 1 album in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The only other act with a No. 1 album in the past three years is Taylor Swift.

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, has charted 18 albums on the Billboard 200 since August of 2017.

Gaulden is currently awaiting trial in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on drug and weapon-related charges in April.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” moves down to No. 2 after three weeks atop the charts. CLB earned 135,000 equivalent album units in its fourth week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.