Sandra Bonnette named new Registrar of Voters in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish officially has a new Registrar of Voters after a vote by the police jury on Monday.

Sandra Bonnette is now the Registrar, but she has experience with the position.

Bonnette was appointed interim Registrar by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin after Lin Stewart, who previously held the spot, passed away in July.

The Rapides Parish Police Jury received the recommendation for Bonnette from a committee tasked with finding a replacement before taking the final vote on Monday.

Bonnette will now oversee the upcoming fall elections, which were moved to November 13 and December 11.

