St. Mary’s trick play TD earns play of the week honors

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, St. Mary’s trick-play touchdown pass earns the Week 5 play of the week.

Early on in the game against DeQuincy, the Tigers broke out the trickery as Adam Parker tossed it to Mixon Bankston who then threw it to Ben Bienvenu for the 22-yard score.

St. Mary’s went on to win the game against DeQuincy 35-20 as the Tigers advanced to 4-1 on the season.

