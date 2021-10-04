Advertisement

Vote for the Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

It’s time to vote for your Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.
It's time to vote for your Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of games to choose from.

Schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

QuizMaker

The Game of the Week will be announced on Thursday, October 7.

