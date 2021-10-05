Advertisement

AFCO celebrates 75 years of business in Alexandria

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As part of Manufacturers Month, business owners and elected officials gathered at AFCO industries to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

AFCO, a building materials company, was started in Alexandria back in 1946. The company employs over 230 people and has a local payroll of over $11 million. At the event, AFCO’s president and CEO, Don Fowler, discussed how AFCO gives back to Central Louisiana.

“We are advocates for our community we live and work here in this community. So we are proud of the area that we work in to the degree that we can cooperate and participate and be good corporate citizens. We try to cooperate and be a part of our Central Louisiana community,” said Fowler.

The event was also marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as a special plaque presented to AFCO from Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall.

