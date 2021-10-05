AG Jeff Landry, others to hold news conference on historic opioid settlement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will be joined by other state leaders to discuss the historic legal opioid settlement that is expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the state.

The event will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. Danny Schneider Sr. for the Netflix series “The Pharmacist” is also expected to be part of the news conference.

“Families throughout Louisiana have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Landry. “My office and I have worked tirelessly with other state leaders to mitigate the damage to our citizens and help treat those in need.”

The settlement is with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and another company that manufactured and marketed opioids.

