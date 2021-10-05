Advertisement

Boyce woman arrested for attacking boyfriend

Sheila Lowe
Sheila Lowe(Source: Boyce Police Department / Associated Press)
By Boyce Police Department
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (BPD/KALB) - A Boyce woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a cane and attempting to stab him.

Boyce Police were dispatched to Donegal Apartments on October 5 and spoke with the victim, who stated Sheila Lowe, 54, attacked him with a cane because she didn’t want him to leave for work. The victim said that after the can broke, Lowe tried to stab him.

The victim said he left the apartment and jumped into his coworker’s vehicle. Lowe then allegedly punched the passenger’s side door frame, causing damage to the vehicle. Witnesses at the scene gave similar accounts of the situation.

Officers entered the apartment and found Lowe sitting on the couch. Officers told Lowe to lay on the floor several times, and she refused, so they deployed a bean bag non-lethal simulation.

Lowe was seen by medical staff and released to the custody of The Boyce Police Department. She was arrested and charged with and aggravated battery (domestic), two counts of criminal damage, resisting an officer, two outstanding warrants from the Alexandria Police Department and an outstanding warrant through the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

