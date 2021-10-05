CLTCC launching night LPN classes in Alexandria, Ferriday in 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is now accepting applications for evening Practical Nursing classes at its Ferriday and Alexandria campuses starting with the Spring 2022 semester on January 18, 2022.

“We are constantly getting interest from students for nursing evening classes. So many have a goal – a dream – of becoming a nurse. However, work and/or family responsibilities does not allow them to enroll in a traditional, Monday through Friday day program. CLTCC is about to make that dream a reality,” said Ferriday Campus Dean and CLTCC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Mignonne Ater, MSN, RN, CNE.

“This is the first time we have offered a night class option in Ferriday, and it has been more than a decade since we offered a night class option for practical nursing in Alexandria,” noted CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “There is such a critical need at this time for qualified nurses and health care professionals. CLTCC is committed to doing everything we can to meet the employment needs of the communities we serve, and we are excited to provide expanded opportunities for local students to pursue their dream of getting a high-paying, in-demand job here in Central Louisiana.”

The evening program will offer evening/night classes three to four evenings per week with occasional Saturdays for skills labs and clinical experiences.

Students may apply online at www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the Alexandria Campus at 318-487-5443 or 800-278-9855 or the CLTCC Ferriday Campus at 318- 757-6501 ext. 1. You may also contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu.

